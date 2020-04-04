Left Menu
Over 3,700 detained, 167 cases registered for lockdown violations in Delhi:Police

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2020 18:57 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 18:57 IST
More than 160 cases were registered and 3,747 people detained in Delhi on Saturday for violating government orders during the lockdown imposed due to coronavirus outbreak, police said. According to the data shared by the police, 167 cases were registered under section 188 (for disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code till 5pm.

A total of 3,747 people have been detained under Section 65 (persons bound to comply with reasonable directions of police officers) and 388 vehicles have been impounded under Section 66 of the Delhi Police Act, they stated. A total of 858 movement passes have been issued, police said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had last week announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days, asserting social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the virus..

