Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Saturday. 9:04 p.m.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia demands a disaster fund from the Centre to fight the coronavirus outbreak in Delhi, saying the number of cases in the national capital is the third-highest in the country. 8:47 p.m.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath says people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi should be "caught" and their mobile phones seized to examine call details. 8:33 p.m.

Eight people test positive for coronavirus in Punjab, taking the total number of cases in the state to 65. 8:22 p.m.

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy appeals to all religious leaders in the Union Territory to put on hold festival celebrations and functions during the ongoing lockdown. 8:21 p.m.

Mohali district administration in Punjab makes temporary accommodation arrangements for the frontline health staff and others for their stay at the PCA cricket stadium. 8:01 p.m.

Haryana government says the 600-bed Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College in Nuh district will operate exclusively for COVID-19 cases. 7:55 p.m.

Six Tablighi Jamaat members test positive for coronavirus in Uttarakhand, taking the number of cases to 22. 7:50 p.m.

With 525 fresh infections, the number of coronavirus cases in India rises to 3,072. 7:29 p.m.

A 51-year-old man who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi last month succumbs to COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, becoming the state's second such casualty. 7:20 p.m.

The number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai rises by 52 to 330 and four COVID-19 patients die. 7:05 p.m.

With 26 fresh coronavirus cases, the number of cases in Andhra Pradesh climbs to 190. 6:59 p.m.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh orders expenditure cuts for all government departments to meet urgent expenses needed to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. 6:57 p.m.

Eleven more people test positive for coronavirus in Kerala, taking the active cases to 254. 6:55 p.m.

Punjab government announces a special health insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh each for policemen and sanitation workers who are in the frontline of the battle against the coronavirus threat. 6:48 p.m.

Seventeen more people test positive for COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir, taking the number of cases in the Union territory to 92. 6:45 p.m.

Two patients who were recently admitted to Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital test positive for COVID-19, following which 108 medical staffers have been quarantined. 6:41 p.m.

Seventy-four people, most of whom attended the Tablighi Jamaat meet in Delhi, test positive for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu, taking the total number of cases to 485. 6:38 p.m.

As many as 257 attendees of the Tablighi Jamaat congregation held in Delhi's Nizamuddin last month traced in Himachal Pradesh so far and placed under quarantine. 6:21 p.m.

International Council of Jurists urges the UNHRC to make China pay "exemplary damages" for its "grave offences against humanity", alleging the coronavirus pandemic is primarily a conspiracy of Beijing to catapult itself as a superpower. 6:19 p.m.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan says the Delhi government-run Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital will function as a dedicated COVID-19 hospital. 6:13 p.m.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant says there is no community transmission of coronavirus in Goa. 6:06 p.m.

The number of coronavirus cases in Delhi climbs to 445. 5:59 p.m.

With 16 fresh coronavirus cases in Karnataka, the number of cases in the state climbs to 144. 5:53 p.m.

The government assures protocols in place to handle fluctuation in load from switching off of lights. 5:35 p.m.

UP's coronavirus count rises to 227 with 94 linked to Tablighi Jamaat. 5:18 p.m.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi makes light of PM Narendra Modi's appeal to people to light lamps and shine torches on April 5, saying it will not help India fight COVID-19. 5:16 p.m.

Since March, 75,000 masks stitched by Tihar, Mandoli jail inmates. 5:10 p.m.

Eight people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Noida, taking number of cases due to the pandemic in Gautam Buddh Nagar district to 58. 5:08 p.m.

As many as 1,023 COVID-19 positive cases found in 17 states have been traced to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation, the Union Health Ministry says. 5:03 p.m.

Single room accommodations help Kota coaching students combat spread of COVID-19. 4:47 p.m.

PVR, the largest theatre chain in India, is looking at seat distancing in its halls as an "out of the box" way to ensure audiences feel safe about returning to movies after the lockdown, CEO Gautam Dutta says. 4:34 p.m.

The West Central Railway's Coach Rehabilitation Workshop designs mobile "doctor's booth" to facilitate zero-contact check-ups in light of the pandemic. 4:02 p.m.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray says lifting of lockdown in the state after April 14 will depend upon the compliance by people to the government directives. 3:33 p.m.

Delhi child rights body starts helpline to allay coronavirus fears. 3:27 p.m.

The Nepal government confirms three new coronavirus cases, including two patients who recently returned from India. 3:18 p.m.

The local civic body in Mumbai starts ten COVID-19 clinics in the containment zones and densely-populated areas which are at the risk of rapid transmission, official says. 3:06 p.m.

PM directs officials to ensure sufficient availability of essential medical equipment. 2:43 p.m.

A healthy baby is born to a COVID-19 positive woman at AIIMS, making it the first such case in Delhi. 2:32 p.m.

A well-known Islamic seminary in Doda district has offered its hostel building for setting up a 100-bed quarantine facility for coronavirus patients. 2:28 p.m.

Government issues advisory asking people to wear 'homemade face covers'. 2:08 p.m.

Sikh community in Australia works tirelessly to deliver free meals to needy people. 1:38 p.m.

Singapore reports sixth death from COVID-19 as total cases reach 1,114 in the country. 1:36 p.m.

Three people tested positive for coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir, taking the number of cases in the Union Territory to 78. 1:18 p.m.

State power utilities gear up for blackout on Sunday. 1:04 p.m.

Rajasthan is grappling with the coronavirus challenge posed by the return of Tablighi Jamaat members from their congregation in Delhi. 12:33 p.m.

The government puts curbs on exports of diagnostic kits with a view to discourage shipments amid the coronavirus outbreak. 12:32 p.m.

Pakistan records 2,700 coronavirus cases with the number of cases in its Punjab province crossing 1,000-mark. 12:12 p.m.

Nine of the 14 patients who had tested positive for coronavirus in Ladakh have been cured over the past 12 days, official says. 12:00 p.m.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra says it's imperative for India to immediately ramp up testing for coronavirus. 11:46 a.m.

The New York State reports its highest number of 562 COVID-19 deaths in a single day, with a person dying almost every two-and-a-half minutes. 11:40 a.m.

Six persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in UP's Maharajganj. 11:39 a.m.

UP's Banda reports first coronavirus case as Jamaat returnee tests positive. 11:34 a.m.

Railways says it has begun preparing to resume all its services from April 15 after a 21-day suspension of its passenger trains in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. 11:29 a.m.

Expressing confidence that the US general election in November won't be delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, President Donald Trump vehemently opposes the idea of mail-in voting. 11:09 a.m.

A 60-year-old coronavirus positive woman having no travel history died at a hospital in Rajasthan's Bikaner on Saturday as the state reported 17 fresh positive cases, taking the tally to 196. 10:51 a.m.

Disney movies 'Black Widow' and 'Mulan' get new release dates. 10:35 a.m.

The country's COVID-19 death toll rises to 68 as the number of cases rises to 2,902. 10:34 a.m.

Three Jamaat members, including two from Bangladesh, test corona positive in UP's Shamli. 9:29 a.m.

China holds memorial for victims and martyrs of coronavirus. 7:00 a.m.

A 75-year-old man has succumbed to coronavirus in Karnataka's Bagalkote, taking the death toll in the state to four..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.