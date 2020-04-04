AP Governor asks religious leaders to suspend congregations

Left Menu
PTI | Vja | Updated: 04-04-2020 21:58 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 21:58 IST
Amaravati, Apr 4 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on Saturday appealed to different religious leaders in the state to stop all forms of religious congregations and issue an advisory to people to follow social distancing and stay at home to contain the spread of coronavirus. COVID-19 poses a grave danger to mankind and it could be averted only with the cooperation of people belonging to all faiths in accordance with the accepted health protocols, the Governor said in a statement.

The Governor said people should extend solidarity with the frontline medical staff, who were serving round- the-clock, and help them discharge their duties effectively. Harichandan said people should also lend support to the medical staff in conducting door-to-door surveillance, tracing, testing and placing the affected persons in isolation.

Refrain from misbehaving or indulging in acts of violence against the medical staff, who are rendering service to the people by putting their lives at risk, the Governor said. He also asked people of the state to participate in the show of unity by switching off lights for nine minutes, and lighting of lamps, diyas, flashlights at 9 pm on Sunday, in response to the call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Governor said it was a gesture to dispel darkness and show to the world that we stand united in our resolve' to succeed in the fight against the virus. PTI DBV NVG NVG

