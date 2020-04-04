COVID-19: Noida gets 'ultra-modern' control room

The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration launched an "ultra-modern" integrated control room on Saturday which would be able to handle multiple calls on coronavirus-related issues at the same time, officials said. The "all-in-one" control room can be reached on toll free number 18004192211 and the calls would be attended by professionals and government officials, District Magistrate Suhas L Y said here.

Gautam Buddh Nagar, including Noida and Greater Noida, has so far recorded 58 COVID-19 positive cases, the highest for any district in Uttar Pradesh, according to official figures. "For the citizens of Gautam Buddh Nagar, the district administration has launched an ultra-modern integrated control room which has the capacity to attend multiple calls simultaneously by call centre and government professionals," the DM said.

He said the control room has been set up with joint efforts of the district administration, the police, the health department, the Noida Authority and the Greater Noida Authority. Greater Noida Authority CEO Narendra Bhooshan, who is also the district in-charge for COVID-19 response efforts, Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari and Police Commissioner Alok Singh attended the launch event of the control centre located on the HCL campus in sector 59.

"All these organisations have come together under one control room to resolve problems related to COVID-19 and people can use the helpline number in case of any query or information," Suhas said..

