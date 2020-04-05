Left Menu
Odisha extends shutdown to more areas, CM appeals to Nizamuddin returnees to get tested

Updated: 05-04-2020 00:00 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 00:00 IST
The Odisha government on Saturday extended the ambit of the total shutdown to more areas in the state, hours after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik appealed to all who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation to come forward and get tested for coronavirus. While a 48-hour shutdown -- akin to curfew -- came into force in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Bhadrak from 8 pm on Friday, the district administrations of Jajpur and Puri imposed shutdown in certain areas.

A partial shutdown has also been announced in Ganjam district. Out of 28 persons who returned from the religious gathering in Delhi's Nizamuddin, three have tested positive -- one each from Cuttack, Puri and Jajpur.

Jajpur District Collector Ranjan Kumar Das imposed the restrictions in Jajpur and Vyasnagar municipality areas, all block headquarters and in commercial centres like Chandikhol, Panikoili, Neulapur, Sadhabpur for 48 hours from 8 pm of Saturday, as a precautionary measure to prevent community transmission of COVID-19. Odisha had reported 15 new coronavirus cases on Friday, including that of a religious leader in Jajpur.

Puri Sub-Collector B T Sahu said the entire area covering Danagahir Chhak, Jayapura Chhak and Jayapura Sasan Chhak will remain under shutdown till the midnight of April 14. The administration in Ganjam district has announced a partial shutdown for an indefinite period. People will be allowed to avail essential services from 7 am to 12 noon everyday, officials said.

All essential supplies have been suspended in the areas under the total shutdown. Only a handful of medicine stores are open with special permission. Elsewhere in the state, the ongoing lockdown remained in force.

Earlier in the day, Patnaik in a message said there is nothing to be afraid of the disease, which can be checked through awareness. "I request all the persons from Odisha who attended the event in Nizamuddin to immediately contact toll-free number 104, consult doctors and come forward for corona test within 24 hours," he said.

"Your cooperation will not only benefit your family, but the entire human race," the CM said. A health department official said 1,699 samples have so far been tested for COVID-19 of which 21 people tested positive. Two patients have been cured and discharged from hospital.

Meanwhile, the state government asked private hospitals to report all cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Infections (SARI) and influenza-like symptoms to the District Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) or the state IDSP..

