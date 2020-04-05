COVID-19 fight: Meghalaya CM thanks RIL, Ambanis for donation of Rs 1 crore

COVID-19 fight: Meghalaya CM thanks RIL, Ambanis for donation of Rs 1 crorePTI | Shillong | Updated: 05-04-2020 09:17 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 09:17 IST
The Chief Minister's Relief Fund in Meghalaya has received a donation of Rs 1 crore from billionaire Mukesh Ambani for its fight against COVID-19. Taking to Twitter, CM Conrad K Sangma thanked the business tycoon, his wife and Reliance Industries for the generous contribution.
"Thank you Mukesh Ambani ji, Nita Ambani ji & #RelianceIndustriesLimited for your generous donation of Rs. 1 Crore towards the Meghalaya Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Donations from responsible corporate citizens will go a long way in championing our fight against #COVID2019, Sangma tweeted on Saturday night.
Meghalaya has not reported any COVID-19 case so far. PTI JOP RMS RMS
