COVID-19 fight: Meghalaya CM thanks RIL, Ambanis for donation of Rs 1 crore

The Chief Minister's Relief Fund in Meghalaya has received a donation of Rs 1 crore from billionaire Mukesh Ambani for its fight against COVID-19. Taking to Twitter, CM Conrad K Sangma thanked the business tycoon, his wife and Reliance Industries for the generous contribution.

"Thank you Mukesh Ambani ji, Nita Ambani ji & #RelianceIndustriesLimited for your generous donation of Rs. 1 Crore towards the Meghalaya Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Donations from responsible corporate citizens will go a long way in championing our fight against #COVID2019, Sangma tweeted on Saturday night.

Meghalaya has not reported any COVID-19 case so far. PTI JOP RMS RMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

