Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Restrictions in Kashmir Valley tightened

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 05-04-2020 11:36 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 11:36 IST
Coronavirus: Restrictions in Kashmir Valley tightened

Restrictions on the movement and assembly of people in Kashmir to contain the spread of coronavirus were tightened on Sunday – a day after 14 cases – the highest increase in a single day -- were detected in the valley, the officials said. Security forces sealed off the main roads in the valley and erected barriers at several places to check the unwanted movement of the people and to enforce the lockdown, the officials said.

The markets across the valley were shut and public transport was off the roads with only pharmacies and groceries allowed to open, they added. Educational institutions across Kashmir have been closed, while all public places including gymnasiums, parks, clubs and restaurants have been shut down more than a week before the nationwide lock down announced by the Prime Minister.

While the Prime Minister announced the country-wide lockdown on the evening of March 24, the union territory administration here had on March 22 announced a lockdown across Jammu and Kashmir till 31 March as part of its efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The administration said essential services including healthcare personnel have been exempted from the restrictions. Restrictions were first imposed in many parts of the valley on March 19 to contain the spread of the virus infection. The measures were taken after a 67-year-old woman from Khanyar area of the city, who had returned on 16 March from Saudi Arabia after performing Umrah, tested positive for COVID-19 infection. The officials said authorities have started an aggressive contact tracing campaign across the union territory to contain the spread of the infection.

Nearly 2000 contacts of positive cases have been identified, they said, adding no known contact would be left untraced. A total of 17 new cases of COVID-19 positive were detected in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday which included three from Jammu region. With the spike, the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir has gone up to 92. Two patients have died, while three others have recovered from the disease.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot, episodes revealed, Last season to have beautiful ending

Beware! Diya Jalao for COVID 19 can burn your hands, take 9 precautions to stay safe

Reuters World News Summary

Fact check: Does Disaster Management Act prohibit citizens from sharing coronavirus updates?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Videos

Latest News

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom expecting a girl

Singer Katy Perry, who is expecting her first child with actor Orlando Bloom, has revealed that they are set to welcome a baby girl. The 35-year-old singer shared the news on Instagram on Friday.Its a girl, Perry captioned a picture of Bloo...

Iran's Rouhani says low-risk economic activities to resume from April 11

Irans president said on Sunday low-risk economic activities would resume from April 11 in the Middle Eastern country worst-affected by the new coronavirus.Under the supervision of the health ministry, all those low-risk economic activities ...

Allocating 5 Karachi graveyards for COVID-19 burials at 11th hr highlights Pak's unpreparedness

Pakistan is so unprepared for the fight against coronavirus that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation KMC at the 11th hour had to allocate five graveyards in the city for the burial of infection-related deaths. KMC Graveyard Department Dire...

Spike Lee, Pedro Almodovar and other filmmakers to curate exhibits for Academy Museum

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced that Spike Lee, Pedro Almodovar and other filmmakers will collaborate on exhibitions for the upcoming Academy Museum. After a long period of eight years, since the project was fi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020