Not enough coronavirus testing kits for people a real challenge: Akhilesh Yadav

Not enough coronavirus testing kits for people a real challenge: Akhilesh YadavPTI | Lucknow | Updated: 05-04-2020 12:55 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 12:55 IST
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday claimed that there are not enough coronavirus testing kits for people, and termed it "a real challenge" in the fight against the viral infection. "Not enough testing kits for people. Not enough personal protective equipment for healthcare workers. Not enough meals to feed the poor. These are the real challenges today," he said in a tweet.
Yadav also said in Hindi, "Think, how anyone will get external brightness by extinguishing their inner light ('Socho andar ki roshni bujhaakar kaun paa sakaa hai baahar ke ujaale')." His remark comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a call to people of the country to light candles on April 5 evening and display India's collective resolve to defeat coronavirus. Modi urged people to turn off lights at their homes and light candles, lamps or turn on mobile phone torches at 9 pm on Sunday for nine minutes to "end the darkness of coronavirus".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Akhilesh Yadav
- Samajwadi Party
- Narendra Modi
- India
ALSO READ
COVID-19: Akhilesh Yadav appeals to folk artists for spreading awareness among people
Akhilesh Yadav urges UP folk artists to spread coronavirus awareness in local dialects
COVID-19: Akhilesh Yadav urges Centre to relax norms for filing of returns
Not enough COVID-19 testing kits, protection equipment for medical workers: Akhilesh Yadav
Akhilesh Yadav asks UP govt to provide food to children hit by lockdown