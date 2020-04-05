Officials rescue two wild elephants in Kerala's Wayanad

Two wild elephants who fell into a pond in Meppadi area of Wayanad district earlier today, have been rescued.

The elephants fell into a mud pond but were not able to come out on their own.

The rescue operation started in the morning. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

