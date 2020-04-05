Two tests positive for COVID-19 in UP's Ghazipur

With two more persons tested positive for COVID-19, the tally in the district has reached five on Sunday, District Magistrate (DM) Om Prakash Arya informed ANI. So far, Uttar Pradesh has recorded a total of 227 positive cases of COVID-19, out which 19 people have been cured and two have lost their lives, informed DM.

The total number of coronavirus cases rose to 3,374 in India on Sunday, as per the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Out of these cases, 3030 are active cases, 267 have been cured or discharged, while 77 deaths have been reported so far in the country. (ANI)

