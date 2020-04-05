Maharashtra: 5 test positive for coronavirus in Aurangabad

Five people tested positive for novel coronavirus on Sunday in Aurangabad in Maharashtra, taking the district's COVID-19 count to eight, a senior health official said. The fresh cases include a seven-year-old girl being treated for the infection in a private hospital, he said.

There are seven active cases in the district while a woman has been discharged after recovery, Civil Surgeon and Nodal Officer Dr Sundar Kulkarni told PTI. "Five fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Auragabad on Sunday. Of the seven cases, four are being treated in the civil hospital dedicated to the coronavirus infection, two in government medical college and hospital, and the child is in a private hospital," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.