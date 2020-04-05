Union minister writes to Odisha CM, seeks relief package for

Union Minister Pratap Sarangi has urged Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to provide a compensation package for priests and servitors, who are finding it difficult to earn livelihood, amid the nationwide lockdown imposed to slow the spread of COVID-19. He also pointed out that temples in Odisha, unlike many other states, do not pay salaries to the priests and servitors, who mostly depend on offerings from devotees for their every day expenses.

In a letter to Patnaik, the Union Minister of State for Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises said,"I request you to kindly issue instructions to the state's Hindu Religious Endowment Authority to make an assessment of the ground situation and come out with a compensation package for the priests and servitors of the temples under its charge, for their relief in these difficult times." In the wake of the COVID-19 lockdown, administration has shut down places of worship across the state to prevent mass gatherings. Sarangi said the priests and their attendants were finding it difficult to feed their families.

