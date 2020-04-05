Doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in India stands at 4.1 days: Health Ministry

In India, the patient of COVID-19 is doubling in 4.1 days which would have been 7.4 days had Tablighi Jamaat event not taken place, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare here on Sunday. "Our doubling rate at present is 4.1 days. But if the additional cases reported due to the Tablighi Jamaat event had not taken place, then the doubling rate would have been 7.4 days," Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, said during the daily media briefing.

This comes a day after when Aggarwal had said that out of the total cases of COVID-19 in the country, around 30 per cent are epidemiologically linked to Tablighi Jamaat event, which took place at Nizamuddin. Aggarwal also informed that the Cabinet Secretary held a meeting on COVID-19 and all DMs have instructed pharma units making devices, medicines must run efficiently.

With 472 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 11 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the country has gone up to 3,374, said the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Sunday. "A total of 3,374 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in India till now as 472 new cases were reported since yesterday. Total of 79 deaths have been reported so far including 11 deaths reported since yesterday," said Aggarwal.

As many as 267 persons have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far, Aggarwal said. "A total of 274 districts across the country have reported coronavirus cases till date," added he. (ANI)

