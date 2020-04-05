Maharashtra: COVID-19 patient dies in Aurangabad

A 58-year-old man died of coronavirus infection in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district on Sunday, an official said. This is the first COVID-19 death reported from the state's Marathwada region.

The man was admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital here as a coronavirus suspect two days back. His test report came out positive on Sunday morning and he died in the afternoon, the hospital's dean Dr Kanan Yelikar said in a release.

The man died of acute respiratory distress syndrome due to COVID-19, the dean said, adding that he was also suffering from diabetes and hypertension. Till Saturday, 32 deaths were reported from the state, including 22 from Mumbai, two from Pune, five from Mumbai Metropolitan Region excluding Mumbai, and one each from Buldhana, Jalgaon and Amravati.

Meanwhile, an official said the eight districts in Aurangabad division have 20 COVID-19 patients as on Sunday. He said the administration had kept 8,314 beds aside to combat the outbreak, including 1092 for COVID-19 patients.

He said the eight districts in Aurangabad have 265 people who returned from the Tablighi Jamaat event held in Delhi's Nizamuddin last month. Several attendees of the event have tested positive for the virus and it is being seen as a primary catalyst for its spread across several states.

The 265 people comprise 109 who arrived in Aurangabad, 12 in Jalna, 18 in Parbhani, 30 in Nanded, 16 in Hingoli, 26 each in Latur and Osmanabad and 28 in Beed, he said, while ten are yet to be traced, the official said..

