PM speaks to Sonia, Manmohan, Pranab on coronavirus

PM speaks to Sonia, Manmohan, Pranab on coronavirusPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2020 18:14 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 18:14 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reached out to top leaders from across the political spectrum, including Congress president Sonia Gandhi and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, to discuss the situation arising out of the coronavirus outbreak. He also spoke to former presidents Pranab Mukherjee and Pratibha Patil, and former prime ministers Manmohan Singh and HD Deve Gowda, sources said.
Details of the discussions were not immediately known. The prime minister called up the leaders of various political parties, including Mulayam Singh and Akhilesh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party (SP), Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Naveen Patnaik, Telangana Chief Minister and TRS leader K Chandrasekhar Rao, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader M K Stalin and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Parkash Singh Badal.
Amid a countrywide lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, Modi will interact with the floor leaders of various political parties via a video link on April 8. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has said it will not attend the virtual meet.
