Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cargo flights reaching northeast regularly; no dearth of essentials: Minister Singh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2020 18:37 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 18:37 IST
Cargo flights reaching northeast regularly; no dearth of essentials: Minister Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday said cargo flights with essential commodities and medical equipment are reaching the northeastern region regularly and there is no dearth of any item. Singh also said a consignment of 30,000 N-95 masks has already been dispatched to Guwahati for distribution in the entire region.

"Regular cargo supplies, including essential commodities and medical equipment, are reaching the northeast and there is no dearth of any item nor any possibility of any dearth in the days to come," he said in a statement. Singh, the Union minister of state for Ministry of Development of Northeastern Region, said soon after the declaration of the lockdown, a decision was taken following an intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that cargo flights carrying essential supplies will be operated on priority to the northeastern region as well as other distant regions, including Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Thereafter, cargo flights by Air India as well as the Indian Air Force started operating, he said. Giving details, the minister said the first consignment through Air India landed in Guwahati on March 30 night.

On March 31, an Indian Air Force cargo flight landed at Dimapur in Nagaland. Ever since, consignments are regularly being delivered through cargo flights, he said.

Nagaland and Manipur have so far received three huge consignments each, Singh said. On the demand for the face masks, the minister said a consignment of 30,000 N-95 masks has already been dispatched to Guwahati for further distribution in the region.

He appreciated the efforts of self-help groups, which have come forward to prepare masks and sanitisers through their own efforts. Singh said arrangements are in place for delivering consignments at short notice in future.

"There is also a mechanism in place for real-time monitoring and we are in constant touch with all the state governments," he said. At the same time, Singh informed that the international borders measuring about 5,500 kms in the northeast stand fully sealed. “This has, in turn, helped in containing the spread of coronavirus,” he said.

The northeast shares borders with China, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and Myanmar..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot, episodes revealed, Last season to have beautiful ending

Beware! Diya Jalao for COVID 19 can burn your hands, take 9 precautions to stay safe

World News Summary

Fact check: Does Disaster Management Act prohibit citizens from sharing coronavirus updates?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Combating COVID-19: 12.5 lakh people in 27,661 relief camps across India

As many as 27,661 relief camps and shelters have been set up in all the States across India and 12.5 lakh people are taking shelter there amid the nationwide lockdown, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs MHA, Punya Salila Srivastava s...

Former Saints K Dempsey dies after battle with COVID-19

Record-setting New Orleans Saints kicker Tom Dempsey has died due to complications of the coronavirus, his family told NOLA.com. He was 73. The outlet reported Dempsey tested positive for COVID-19 on March 25. He also had been battling Alzh...

75 lakh people provided food at special camps set up across country: MHA

Over 75 lakh needy people, including migrant labourers, have been provided with food at 19,460 special food camps set up across the country in the wake of the lockdown imposed to counter coronavirus pandemic, officials said on Sunday. Th...

FIR in UP against 10 Indonesians linked to Tablighi Jamaat for violating visa norms

An FIR has been registered in UPs Ghaziabad district against 10 Indonesian nationals, including five women who attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi last month, for violating tourist visa norms. All of them have been sent to a quarantine ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020