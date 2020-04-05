Left Menu
Man under COVID-19 treatment booked for violating quarantine rules

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 05-04-2020 18:58 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 18:58 IST
A 35-year-old man, under treatment for COVID-19 at a hospital in Udupi, has been booked for violating quarantine rules after he reached his home at Manipura in the district from Dubai on March 17, police said. The man, who was directed to be under 14-day home quarantine on his arrival here on March 17 as per government orders, had been roaming around his hometown and visiting several places till March 26, they said.

He reportedly played cricket with around 30 people near his house and visited a bar with his friends. He also allegedly went to local shops for purchases, an ATM and took his pet dog to a local veterinary hospital, coming into contact with several people.

He also had a party with friends at a ground near his house during the period. The man developed symptoms of coronavirus on March 26 and was admitted to hospital.

The result of his swab sample tested positive on March 29, police said. A case under sections 269 and 271 of the Indian Penal Code was registered atagainst the man, based on a complaint by district health and family welfare officer Sudhir Chandra Sooda, they sources said.

