Coronavirus: 4 more test positive in Uttarakhand; total rises to 26

Four people tested positive for coronavirus in Uttarakhand on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 26, officials said here. Of the fresh cases, three were reported in Dehradun and one in Nainital, officials at the COVID-19 control room in the city said.

Uttarakhand has seen a sudden rise in coronavirus cases, with 19 people testing positive over a period of just four days. Three tested positive on Thursday night, six on Friday and as many on Saturday, followed by four more on Sunday.

The first positive case in Uttarakhand was reported on March 15 and till April 1, there were only seven cases in the state. Four coronavirus patients have also been cured and discharged from hospital, the officials said.

