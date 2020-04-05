Maha: 10 Filipinos, including 3 COVID-19 patients, booked

Ten Philippines nationals have beenbooked for residing in Navi Mumbai without informingauthorities, police said on Sunday

The ten had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event atNizamuddin in Delhi last month and then come to Navi Mumbai,an official said, and three of them had tested positive forthe novel coronavirus

"They were staying in Nurul Islam Trust premises inVashi between March 10-16 without informing police. They havebeen booked under IPC, Epidemic Diseases Act, Foreigners Actand Maharashtra COVID-19 Measures," Inspector Sanjeev Dhumalof Vashi police station said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

