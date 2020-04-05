Maha: 10 Filipinos, including 3 COVID-19 patients, booked

Maha: 10 Filipinos, including 3 COVID-19 patients, bookedPTI | Thane | Updated: 05-04-2020 20:39 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 20:39 IST
Ten Philippines nationals have beenbooked for residing in Navi Mumbai without informingauthorities, police said on Sunday
The ten had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event atNizamuddin in Delhi last month and then come to Navi Mumbai,an official said, and three of them had tested positive forthe novel coronavirus
"They were staying in Nurul Islam Trust premises inVashi between March 10-16 without informing police. They havebeen booked under IPC, Epidemic Diseases Act, Foreigners Actand Maharashtra COVID-19 Measures," Inspector Sanjeev Dhumalof Vashi police station said.
