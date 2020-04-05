Deve Gowda assures PM of support in fight against COVID-19

Deve Gowda assures PM of support in fight against COVID-19PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-04-2020 21:04 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 21:04 IST
Former prime minister and JD(S) Supremo H D Deve Gowda on Sunday said he has assured Prime Minister Narendra Modi of his support in the nation's battle against the pandemic COVID-19. Gowda tweeted that Modi had called him on Sunday to discuss the COVID-19 situation and in response he agreed to cooperate with him in the fight against the viral disease.
"Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called me today to discuss about the #COVID19 situation. Hon'ble PM praised my administrative experience and requested my support. I have assured him of my support in our Nation's fight against the pandemic," the 86-year old JD(S) leader tweeted.
He also that thousands of people were dying across the world due to the virus and the coming weeks were crucial for India in its fight against the disease. "As a Former Prime Minister I agreed to cooperate in the fight against #Coronavirus that has devastated not only our country but also the whole world," he stated in another tweet.
