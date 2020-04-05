Farmers can buy seeds, fertilisers during curfew relaxation period in HP's Kangra

In some relief for farmers in Kangra district, the district administration on Sunday informed that shops selling seeds, fertilisers and pesticides will remain open during curfew relaxation hours amid the ongoing lockdown. Kangra Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Prajapati said, “The farmers would now be allowed to reap harvest in Kangra district. The shops selling seeds, fertilisers and pesticides would remain open in the district from 8 am to 11 am along with other shops notified earlier.” Prajapati urged the people to share complete information about themselves with the administration or on the toll free number 1077, who returned to the district in March from abroad, other states in the country or after participating in the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi. If they fail to do so, legal action would be taken against the defaulters, the DC warned.

He appealed to the people to maintain social distance and not to gather haphazardly while shopping during the curfew relaxation period. He asked the shopkeepers to mark circles of around 1.5 metre distance outside their shops to ensure people maintain the prescribed distance. “To stop the spread of infection of coronavirus, social distancing is the best weapon,” he remarked.

Prajapati also advised the people to maintain harmony in the society and not spread rumours. He requested the people not to post or forward information and comments on social media including Facebook and Twitter and on electronic media or from their personal accounts which could vitiate social harmony. He mentioned that an FIR had been lodged against such a person in the district fo spreading hateful messages. The administration will take strict action against persons who share rumours or pass unwanted comments, he added.

The DC said a campaign has been launched in the district with the help of health officials and anganwadi workers to identify persons infected with COVID-19 and to maintain a database. He urged all the people to cooperate with the visiting teams and share all the requisite information..

