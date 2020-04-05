Yogi seeks cooperation of religious leaders to contain COVID-19, mentions Delhi Jamaat event

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday sought the cooperation of various religious leaders in the battle against coronavirus, saying the deadly disease it causes does not distinguish between religions and hence it is necessary that "we fight it together". In a video conference with the leaders, he mentioned the Tablighi Jamaat event, which has emerged as the biggest hostspot of the virus in the country, and said religious leaders are respected by the society, so they can play an important role in spreading the correct information about COVID-19.

Adityanath said timely steps taken by the central government "stagnated" the spread of the virus in the second stage but "things suddenly changed" due to the Jamaat incident. Saying that the situation has been brought under control, he added, "It (COVID-19) is an infectious disease that does not distinguish between religions. Hence, it is necessary that we fight it together." The chief minister cited the US, Italy, Spain, and Iran — the countries most affected by the virus — and said the powerful nations are now seeking India's cooperation to fight this fight.

Adityanath assured the religious leaders that their suggestions will be implemented. Vishwambhar Nath Mishra, the mahant of Sankat Mochan Temple in Varanasi, suggested all religious leaders should ask people to follow the lockdown restrictions.

Maulana Masood Madni from Saharanpur said the administration should ensure the infected people put in quarantine should not feel they are under arrest. He also said news wrongly attributing the spread of the virus to a religion should not be encouraged. Chief Minister Adityanath assured him that police would not take any coercive action.

Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahali from Lucknow said religious leaders should record an audio on preventive measures and mosques can play it regularly to raise awareness. He also suggested creation of a "Corona Warriors Committee" to spread awareness.

Kalbe Jawwad from the Shia community said everyone should respect the doctors and follow government rders. Father Noon from Agra said despite this week being an important week for Christians, because of Good Friday, they are adhering to social distancing and have deferred all events.

Religious leaders from Ayodhya suggested creating a lab in the town as many foreigners visit there. Adityanath assured that the government is preparing to open a lab in every district.

Other religious leaders also shared their vies and suggestions..

