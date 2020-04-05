Left Menu
Development News Edition

Battle against coronavirus: Millions of Indians respond to PM's appeal; light candles, diyas to show collective resolve

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2020 22:26 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 22:26 IST
Battle against coronavirus: Millions of Indians respond to PM's appeal; light candles, diyas to show collective resolve

Millions of Indians across the country switched off lights at their homes and lit candles and diyas or turned on mobile phone torches on Sunday night, responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to show the nation's "collective resolve and solidarity" in its fight against coronavirus with this symbolic gesture. Much before the designated time of 9 pm, people turned off lights at their homes while lamps and candles lit up the streets as people stood in their balconies and at entrance doors in unison. Fireworks, sounds from beating of thalis, conches, whistles and police sirens were heard.

At many places the air resonated with the sounds of devotional songs, mantras and national anthem, in scenes similar to the ones seen across the country on March 22 when Modi had sought to rally Indians by asking them to come out briefly at 5 pm to show gratitude to health and other essential service providers. President Ram Nath Kovind along with wife Savita, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu And his wife Ushamma, several Union ministers including Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, BJP patriarch L K Advani and prominent personalities from various fields including Bollywood too lighted diyas and candles.

Modi, who had had on Friday urged people to turn off lights at their homes for nine minutes at 9pm to display the country's collective resolve and solidarity to defeat the virus, posted on Twitter his own pictures of lighting lamp. People continued to stay outside while maintaining social distancing much beyond the nine minutes. In some pockets, Diwali seemed to have arrived months earlier.

Union Health minister Harsh Vardhan lit a diya along with AIIMS doctors and staff, whom he calls "Corona warriors", at the Delhi campus. "Let the brightness of the lights ignite our energies and ensure the ‘victory of good over evil. My prayers go out for all those million homes across the planet who are suffering because of coronavirus. I call upon them all to be a part of this symbolic war over evil forces," he said.

The Prime Minister had asked people to clap or beat thalis on March 22 for five minutes at 5pm while observing 'janta curfew' from 7am to 9pm to thank those working in essentials services, and had received an unprecedented and overwhelming response. The nine-minute lights-out event on Sunday evening went off well without any disruption in the electricity grid after the government and utilities put in place elaborate plans to deal with the sudden drop and then a quick spurt in demand.

Several opposition leaders had expressed concern that the event could result in grid collapse. Jaikishan, 42, a rickshaw puller in Jangpura in Delhi, said he made diyas of wheat flour and lit them hoping the situation will normalise soon and crores of others like him will be able to sail through the crisis.

Aparna Goel, a chartered accountant, said besides lighting diyas and candles, people in her locality played songs like "Ae Malik Tere Bande Hum" and "Humko Mann ki Shakti Dena". "Crores of people are doing it at the same time. It has connected all of us in one thread. We stand shoulder-to-shoulder in these times of crisis. we are one. India is one," she said.

In Tamil Nadu, people lit up the traditional 'Kamakshi lamps' and 'Kuthuvilakku', besides the earthen lamps. The terraces of several buildings were lined up with endless rows of earthen lamps which was nothing short of a visual treat Governor Banwarilal Purohit lit a candle after switching off lights of the Raj Bhavan here for nine minutes. Chief Minister K Palaniswami, while maintaining distance , lit an earthen lamp at his residence.

Also, Deputy Chief Minister K Pannerselvam, Tamil Nadu Ministers including S P Velumani and K Pandiarajan lit lamps in their respective residences here. Superstar Rajinikanth was among the celebrities who joined the symbolic event against the contagion and he held a candle in his Poes Garden residence.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan lighted lamps in Bhopal. At some places, people also raised slogans of Bharat Mata Ki Jai. In Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lit lamps at arranged in the shape of 'Om'. The overall death toll in the country due to the novel coronavirus pandemic rose to 83 and the cases climbed to 3,577 on Sunday after 505 new infections were reported in the past 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry. India has been on a 21-day lockdown from March 25 to check the spread of coronavirus pandemic that has claimed over 65,000 lives globally and inflicted over 12 lakh people since the pandemic first emerged in China in December. PTI KR BUN KND VGN NAV PR PYK RT RT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot, episodes revealed, Last season to have beautiful ending

Vestige Ranks 30 on 2020 DSN Global 100 List

World News Summary

Beware! Diya Jalao for COVID 19 can burn your hands, take 9 precautions to stay safe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Cong leader lights two lamps, says will light seven more if govt lives up to people's expectations

Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill lit two lamps on Sunday for motivation and in the memory of those who died of coronavirus and said he will light seven more if the government lives up to peoples expectationsShergill said while he lit two la...

C'garh: 8 COVID-19 patients discharged after recovery so far

A COVID-19 patient, who was admitted to a hospital in Chhattisgarhs Rajnandgaon district was discharged on Sunday after complete recovery, officials here said. A total four COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals on Sunday in the s...

Sports News Roundup: Halep can be Wimbledon champion for two years; Astros' Verlander will donate pay during MLB shutdown and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.At least I can be Wimbledon champion for two years, says HalepSimon Halep is trying to look on the bright side regarding the suspension of the tennis season due to the coronavirus pandemi...

Soccer-Khatlon win as Tajikistan league season starts on time

Ehson Boboev scored in stoppage time to give Khatlon a 2-1 win over Istaravshan on Sunday as Tajikistans league season kicked off on schedule despite most football around the world being shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. The match ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020