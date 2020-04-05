9 mns 9 pm: Power consumption load in Delhi drops by 726 MW as people switch off lights

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2020 22:47 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 22:47 IST
The power consumption load in Delhi dropped by around 726 MW as people switched off electric lights for nine minutes at 9 pm on Sunday and lighted candles, diyas and flashed mobile phone screens to express unity in the fight against coronavirus, discom officials said. The minimum power load of the day at 1235 MW was recorded for eight minutes past 9 pm.

A spokesperson of BSES discoms said there was a reduction of 473 MW in BSES areas during nine minutes' "lights-out" call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "There was a reduction of 473 MW in BSES areas (Delhi 726 MW). We coordinated the mega event with other stakeholders at both the central and state levels and successfully managed the event in our license area of 950 square Km in Delhi," he said.

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL), which supplies power to 7 million consumers of north and north-west Delhi, said the company successfully managed the meagre drop of 157 MW in the power demand during these nine minutes.  "The company worked closely with state load dispatch center and other authorities associated with the grid at state and central level in advance in order to make the event a success," it said. All adequate measures were taken by the company to maintain the grid stability, a spokesperson of Tata Power-DDL said.

The State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC) in Delhi had asked all the discoms, Delhi Transco Limited and power generating units to follow certain guidelines for ensuring secure and reliable grid operation during the event. They were asked that no feeders would be switched off to enforce the event. All switching transformers and distribution lines were to be switched off an hour before the event to keep voltage within prescribed limits, said an SLDC official.

