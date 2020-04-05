Left Menu
Development News Edition

TN CM leads State's '9 pm' fight against virus,power demand

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 05-04-2020 22:56 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 22:56 IST
TN CM leads State's '9 pm' fight against virus,power demand

Amid sporadic fireworks, people lit lamps and candles on Sunday night after switching off lights in the symbolic fight against COVID-19 on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to demonstrate collective resolve against the contagion as power demand dipped by 2,200 MW in the state. After turning off lights, people came out on balconies and terraces of their residences and shone lights from their mobile phones, while Governor Banwarilal Purohit lit a candle at the Raj Bhavan here for nine minutes.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami, while maintaining distance with other members of his family and officials, lit an earthen lamp at his residence. His family members too held candles at a distance.

Several young men burst crackers and lit up skies using a variety of fireworks here. Many people lit up the traditional 'Kamakshi lamps' and 'Kuthuvilakku', besides the earthen lamps and placed them in the middle of 'kolam' (rangoli) drawings in their houses.

The terraces of several buildings were lined up with endless rows of earthen lamps which offered a visual treat. Electricity Minister P Thangamani told reporters that electricity demand across the State dropped by about 2,200 MW during the nine minute window which was double their expectation of roughly 1,200 MW.

After 9.10 pm, demand picked up and went back to the normal demand of about 10,000 MW, he said. In Chennai city alone, the slump in demand was to the tune of about 300 MW and there was neither any disruption in power supply or glitches in the electricity infrastructure as precautionary measures were in place Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation sources added.

Electricity Minister and top officials were present at the headquarters here to monitor the situation, they said. Deputy Chief Minister K Pannerselvam and Tamil Nadu Ministers, including S P Velumani and K Pandiarajan lit lamps in their respective residences here.

Superstar Rajinikanth was among the celebrities who joined the symbolic event against the contagion and he held a candle in his Poes Garden residence. The actor posted a picture of him, alongwith his wife Latha, holding bright candles at his residence on his twitter handle.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot, episodes revealed, Last season to have beautiful ending

Vestige Ranks 30 on 2020 DSN Global 100 List

World News Summary

Beware! Diya Jalao for COVID 19 can burn your hands, take 9 precautions to stay safe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Harbhajan Singh to donate ration to 5000 families amid coronavirus crisis

As India continues its fight against the coronavirus, cricketer Harbhajan Singh on Sunday pledged to distribute ration to 5,000 families along with his wife Geeta Basra. Singh took to Instagram and posted pictures along with a message which...

No school will coerce parents for fees during lockdown: Lucknow DM

Giving relief to the parents of students, the Lucknow district administration on Sunday announced that no school will force anyone for the fees during the lockdown. No private school in Lucknow can collect fees in April, District Magistrate...

Cong leader lights two lamps, says will light seven more if govt lives up to people's expectations

Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill lit two lamps on Sunday for motivation and in the memory of those who died of coronavirus and said he will light seven more if the government lives up to peoples expectationsShergill said while he lit two la...

C'garh: 8 COVID-19 patients discharged after recovery so far

A COVID-19 patient, who was admitted to a hospital in Chhattisgarhs Rajnandgaon district was discharged on Sunday after complete recovery, officials here said. A total four COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals on Sunday in the s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020