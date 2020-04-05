No new COVID-19 case in Bihar in past 24 hours, total count at 32

No new COVID-19 case in Bihar in past 24 hours, total count at 32PTI | Patna | Updated: 05-04-2020 23:24 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 23:24 IST
No new COVID-19 case was reported on Sunday from anywhere in Bihar, where a total number of 32 people have been afflicted with the dreaded virus, officials said. Nearly 2,981 samples have been tested so far, of which 2,945 have come out negative and four have been rejected, while three people have recovered, a bulletin issued by the State Health Society said.
A 38-year-old man from Munger, who had recently returned from Qatar had died at AIIMS, Patna on March 21. Test reports, confirming that he was COVID-19 positive, came out a day after his demise. Munger has accounted for the maximum number of coronavirus cases in the state -- seven -- including the deceased, officials said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Bihar reports first COVID-19 death: 38-year-old man with travel history to Qatar dies at AIIMS, Patna, says hospital official.
'Janata curfew': Roads, railway stations empty in Bihar
Coronavirus Negligence: Bihar COVID 19 patient detected after death
First COVID-19 death in Bihar: Man with travel history to Qatar dies at AIIMS, Patna
Samples of man who died of kidney failure in Bihar tests positive for COVID-19