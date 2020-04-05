Left Menu
No new COVID-19 case in Bihar in past 24 hours, total count at 32

PTI | Patna | Updated: 05-04-2020 23:24 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 23:24 IST
No new COVID-19 case in Bihar in past 24 hours, total count at 32

No new COVID-19 case was reported on Sunday from anywhere in Bihar, where a total number of 32 people have been afflicted with the dreaded virus, officials said. Nearly 2,981 samples have been tested so far, of which 2,945 have come out negative and four have been rejected, while three people have recovered, a bulletin issued by the State Health Society said.

A 38-year-old man from Munger, who had recently returned from Qatar had died at AIIMS, Patna on March 21. Test reports, confirming that he was COVID-19 positive, came out a day after his demise. Munger has accounted for the maximum number of coronavirus cases in the state -- seven -- including the deceased, officials said.

