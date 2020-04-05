Quarantined migrant worker from UP commits suicide in Udaipur

A 19-year-old labourer from Uttar Pradesh, who was staying in a quarantine facility in Udaipur since March 31, committed suicide on Sunday. According to Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Rajarshi Verma, who is in charge of Dabok police station, Vishu worked at a restaurant in Surat and came to Udaipur on March 31.

He was staying at a quarantine facility at the Gitanjali Institute. Vishu is a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Hathras. Soon after receiving the information about the suicide, the police reached the spot and started the investigation.

The reason for the suicide has not been ascertained but it is likely that Vishnu committed suicide due to stress, police said. "He was found hanging from the ceiling fan. But no suicide note has been found so far," said Verma.

The District Superintendent of Police has instructed all the officers to stay vigilant during their duty at a quarantine camp. The body has been sent for the post-mortem examination. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

