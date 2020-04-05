Coronavirus: Tope holds meeting with Tablighi members

As five more COVID-19 patients in Maharashtra were found to have contracted the infection from the people who had attended last month's event in Delhi's Nizamuddin, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Sunday held a meeting with members of Tablighi Jamaat. Talking to PTI, Tope said this meeting assumed significance as some Tablighi members have been accused of deliberately spreading the infection by not cooperating with the state.

"We need their cooperation to maintain harmony, hence I held a meeting with some Tablighi leaders. We discussed issues concerning the situation in the state as well as their problems," he added. "The state government is keen on addressing the problems of all, provided it gets their cooperation and support," the minister said.

The meeting went well and we will discuss issues in detail in coming days as well, he said..

