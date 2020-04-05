14 positive COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh

With one fresh positive case of coronavirus, the total number of coronavirus cases in Himachal Pradesh stood at 14, RD Dhiman, Aditional Chief Secretary of Himachal Pradesh Health Department informed on Sunday. "Today, one positive case of coronavirus reported from Dharamshala in the state taking the total number of cases in the state to 14," Dhiman said.

Dhiman informed that under 'Active Case Finding Campaign' the health department of the state government during two days has reached to 13.5 Lakh people in the state. People with cough and fever are being treated. Dhiman said that 376 samples have been tested so far and a total of 4352 people with travel history to affected regions of COVID-19 has been identified till date out of which 2094 are under home quarantine or Isolation and 1889 have completed 28 days of the quarantine period.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the country has gone up to 3,577 as on Sunday. So far, 83 people have died of the coronavirus. (ANI)

