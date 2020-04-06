Few take part in lights-out call in Mizoram

Few take part in lights-out call in MizoramPTI | Aizawl | Updated: 06-04-2020 00:03 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 00:03 IST
A few homes in Aizawl and other parts of Mizoram joined Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai in lighting candles following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call in expressing resolve to collectively fight COVID-19. Pillai along with his wife and some officials lit candles at Raj Bhavan.
However, only a few residents joined the prime minister's call in Christian-dominated Mizoram. Most families, though, held prayers seeking divine intervention to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
Modi had on Friday urged the people to switch off the lights of their homes and light up lamps, candles or mobile phone torches for nine minutes at 9 pm on April 5 to display the country's "collective resolve" to defeat coronavirus..
