People of Bihar light 'diyas', burst crackers as they join PM's call

PTI | Patna | Updated: 06-04-2020 00:41 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 00:41 IST
People of Bihar joined Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to light candles and 'diyas' at their homes on Sunday, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call in expressing resolve to collectively fight COVID-19. In state capital Patna, people burst firecrackers, besides coming out on their balconies and rooftops to light candles and 'diyas', and switching on their mobile flashlights. The scene was similar in other parts of the state.

Governor Phagu Chauhan lit candles at Raj Bhawan, while Kumar lit candles at his official residence. In his message, the chief minister said that with the entire country showing unity, India will be successful in fighting the coronavirus outbreak.

He said that people joining the prime minister's call has strengthened the determination and will power. The governor thanked the people of the state for showing solidarity and unity in the fight against coronavirus.

Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi along with his wife Jessy Modi also lit 'diyas' at their residence in Patna. Some people lauded the prime minister and said that lighting 'diyas' and candles will have a positive impact on society.

When I went to my rooftop, it gave me a sense of togetherness and I felt that I am not alone. It boosted morale. It led to bonding among people who have been leading a lonely life in their homes," said Sanjeev Kumar, a resident of Ram Nagri Mor area here. There were no reports of any power disruption in Patna, officials said.

