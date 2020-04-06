Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mukesh Ambani, wife Nita Ambani join nation in fight against COVID-19

RIL chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani on Sunday night lit candles to mark India's resilience to fight against COVID-19.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-04-2020 00:44 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 00:44 IST
Mukesh Ambani, wife Nita Ambani join nation in fight against COVID-19
Mukesh Ambani with his wife Nita Ambani lights candle in Mumbai on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

RIL chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani on Sunday night lit candles to mark India's resilience to fight against COVID-19. Ambanis lit candles and earthen lamps at their residence -- Antilia -- after switching off lights in their house for 9 minutes at 9 PM.

The entire country rose to the occasion in unison on Sunday night in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to light candles, diyas and flashlights to signal India's resolve to defeat the coronavirus. The number of positive cases of coronavirus in the country continues to surge. As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 3,577 with 83 deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Sri Lanka suggests quarantine extension to four weeks after positive case

Sri Lanka extended the suggested quarantine period from two weeks to four on Sunday after a 34-year-old man who returned home from South Korea tested positive a week after leaving isolation. Army chief Shavendra Silva -- who operates severa...

Lebanon repatriates nationals in rare flights despite virus

Lebanon on Sunday started repatriating nationals who were stranded abroad in its first flights in weeks since it closed its international airport to stem the novel coronavirus. Many Lebanese works abroad, in the Gulf or in Africa, while tho...

UK PM Johnson admitted to hospital for tests after persistent coronavirus symptoms

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to hospital for tests on Sunday in what Downing Street said was a precautionary step because he was showing persistent symptoms of coronavirus ten days after testing positive for the virus.O...

Barbados reports first death from coronavirus - health minister

Barbados on Sunday reported its first death from the new coronavirus after an 81-year-old man with diabetes died from pneumonia, the countrys health minister said.The Barbadian man had returned from the United Kingdom on March 22, according...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020