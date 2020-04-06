Mukesh Ambani, wife Nita Ambani join nation in fight against COVID-19
RIL chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani on Sunday night lit candles to mark India's resilience to fight against COVID-19.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-04-2020 00:44 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 00:44 IST
RIL chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani on Sunday night lit candles to mark India's resilience to fight against COVID-19. Ambanis lit candles and earthen lamps at their residence -- Antilia -- after switching off lights in their house for 9 minutes at 9 PM.
The entire country rose to the occasion in unison on Sunday night in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to light candles, diyas and flashlights to signal India's resolve to defeat the coronavirus. The number of positive cases of coronavirus in the country continues to surge. As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 3,577 with 83 deaths. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Nita Ambani
- COVID
- RIL
- India
- Narendra Modi
- Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
ALSO READ
Gaza authorities confirm first two COVID-19 cases
Kerala govt authorizes District Magistrates to invoke Section 144 CrPC as precaution against COVID-19
Jamia Teachers Association urges anti-CAA protestors to suspend agitation due to COVID-19
Allow MPLAD fund to be used to pay for COVID-19 tests for needy
Italy halts production of non-essential goods, services amid surging COVID-19 cases