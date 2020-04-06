33 more COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, count surges to 781

The Maharashtra State Health Department on Monday confirmed 33 new coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 781 in the state. Out of the 33 cases, 19 were reported in Pimpri-Chinchwad, 11 in Mumbai, one each in Ahmednagar, Satara and Vasai.

With an increase of 490 cases in the last 12 hours, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India climbed to 4067, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. As many as 109 deaths have been reported across the country due to the deadly disease.

There are 3666 active cases in the country while 292 people have been cured /discharged /migrated. (ANI)

