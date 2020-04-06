Hindu Mahasabha leader booked in Aligarh for ‘inflammatory’ comments on Jamaat event

Hindu Mahasabha General Secretary Puja Shakun Pandey was booked on Monday for allegedly making inflammatory comments targeting the Tablighi Jamaat Markaz event in Delhi, police said. An FIR was registered against Pandey on the basis of a complaint filed by former Samajwadi Party MLA from Aligarh City Haji Zameer Ullah Khan, they said. Pandey has been booked under sections 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc), and 505 (2) (statements creating or promoting emnity hatred or ill-will among classes) of the Indian Penal Code, police said.

In the complaint given to Senior Superintendent of Police Muniraj G, the former lawmaker had demanded stringent action against Pandey for her statement “against all Jamaatis” in connection with the Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi in March. Khan had accused Pandey of trying to disturb the communal peace in the city. Police said that Pandey in her statement on April 4 had made some highly inflammatory comments against a particular community in connection with the Tablighi Jamaat Markaz at Nizamuddin.

Several coronavirus cases have been traced to the Markaz, according to health officials..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.