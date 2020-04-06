Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hindu Mahasabha leader booked in Aligarh for ‘inflammatory’ comments on Jamaat event

PTI | Aligarh | Updated: 06-04-2020 16:06 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 16:06 IST
Hindu Mahasabha leader booked in Aligarh for ‘inflammatory’ comments on Jamaat event

Hindu Mahasabha General Secretary Puja Shakun Pandey was booked on Monday for allegedly making inflammatory comments targeting the Tablighi Jamaat Markaz event in Delhi, police said. An FIR was registered against Pandey on the basis of a complaint filed by former Samajwadi Party MLA from Aligarh City Haji Zameer Ullah Khan, they said. Pandey has been booked under sections 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc), and 505 (2) (statements creating or promoting emnity hatred or ill-will among classes) of the Indian Penal Code, police said.

In the complaint given to Senior Superintendent of Police Muniraj G, the former lawmaker had demanded stringent action against Pandey for her statement “against all Jamaatis” in connection with the Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi in March. Khan had accused Pandey of trying to disturb the communal peace in the city. Police said that Pandey in her statement on April 4 had made some highly inflammatory comments against a particular community in connection with the Tablighi Jamaat Markaz at Nizamuddin.

Several coronavirus cases have been traced to the Markaz, according to health officials..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

IIT-M develops algorithms to detect diseases causing dysfunctional proteins and genes

Chennai, Apr 6 PTI IIT Madras researchers have developed algorithms to detect disease causing dysfunctional proteins and genes in biological networks. Through their initiative, they hope to develop detailed maps of tissue and disease specif...

Wedding of former Karnataka CM's son to be a low-key affair

Former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Monday said in thewake of COVID-19 outbreak, his son Nikhils wedding will be a low-key affair in the presence of close family members on April 17, at the residence. Nikhil is engaged to Rev...

Wedding of former Karnataka CM's son to be a low-key affair

Former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Monday said in thewake of COVID-19 outbreak, his son Nikhils wedding will be a low-key affair in the presence of close family members on April 17, at the residence. Nikhil is engaged to Revathi, the ...

Coronavirus: Nepal extends lockdown till April 15

The Nepal government on Monday extended the ongoing nationwide lockdown by another eight days till April 15 to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country. Nepal has so far recorded nine COVID-19 cases, out of which one perso...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020