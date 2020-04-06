Uttarakhand CM expresses grief over death of jawans in anti-terror op in J-K

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday expressed grief over the death of two Army jawans from the state who were gunned down while foiling an infiltration bid in Jammu and Kashmir. Devendra Singh from Rudraprayag and Amit Kumar from Pauri died of injuries sustained in a gun battle with terrorists along the LOC in Keran sector of Kupwara district on Sunday.

Rawat offered his condolences to the families of the jawans. The chief minister said the state government stood with them in this difficult time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.