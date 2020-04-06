Left Menu
Development News Edition

Corona-infected cases cross 300 mark in UP: Official

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 06-04-2020 17:46 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 17:46 IST
Corona-infected cases cross 300 mark in UP: Official

The number of coronavirus-positive cases in Uttar Pradesh crossed 300 mark on Monday with 27 more persons testing positive, taking the number of infected ones to 305. "As many as 27 more persons, of which 21 are linked to the Jamaat, tested corona-positive in the state since Sunday," Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said.

The state has so far reported three deaths, one each from Basti, Meerut and Varanasi while at least 21 of the infected persons have been cured. Among the fresh cases in the state, eight have been reported from Sitapur, five each from Lucknow and Shamli, three from Gautam Budh Nagar, two from Agra, and one each from Kanpur, Bijnore, Allahabad and  Kaushambi, he said.

Till Sunday total cases were 278 in which about half of the total were linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin, from where participants carried the virus to several parts of the country, officials had said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

6 people with negative COVID-19 report quarantined in Jhunjhunu

Six people have been quarantined in a hospital after their COVID-19 reports came negative, said Jhunjhunu Chief Medical and Health Officer CMHO Dr Pratap Singh on Monday.Dr Singh said On March 18, three people came from Italy here. They wer...

F1 team Williams furlough staff as drivers take pay cut

Williams became the second Formula One team to furlough some staff due to the coronavirus pandemic as drivers George Russell and Nicholas Latifi agreed to cut their wages by 20 percent on Monday. Formula Ones 2020 season has been delayed be...

Four Indian nationals in US die due to COVID-19

Four Indian nationals in the US have died due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a Malayalee diaspora organization. Aleyamma Kuriakose 65 died in New York due to the COVID-19 infection. The Federation of Kerala Associations i...

Ninth COVID-19 patient recovers in Chhattisgarh

The ninth COVID-19 patient in Chhattisgarh, out of 10 affected persons, has now fully recovered, officials said on Monday. Now there is only one person in Chhattisgarh who has COVID19 and he is being looked after by a team of expert doctors...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020