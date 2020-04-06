Left Menu
Sweet coronavirus treat for bitter lockdown time

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-04-2020 18:34 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 18:34 IST
Sweet coronavirus treat for bitter lockdown time

COVID-19 has taken away everything we had our freedom, our peace of mind and even our lives. Now, the time has come to take revenge on the coronavirus by digesting it, literally. A renowned chain of sweet makers in Kolkata has come up with a 'sandesh' shaped in the form of novel coronavirus a red coloured spherical body covered with spikes.

'Sandeh' is a type of sweetmeat Bengal is famous for. An official of the sweet shop said they have decided to offer one Corona Sandesh for free to each customer visiting the shop to lift the spirits of people.

Along with that, a pamphlet bearing anti-COVID-19 slogans and safety measures required to contain the disease is also being given, said Rabin Pal of Hindustan Sweets. The pamphlet starts with the slogan: "We will digest Coronoavirus! We will defeat Coronavirus!" Such slogans are also written in Bengali.

"We have made sandesh and cupcakes in the shape of coronavirus. We are aiming at raising awareness among people on the disease and lift their spirits, and not to make any profit out of it. The sandesh and cupcakes have become very popular among customers," Pal said. Most of the sweet shops in Kolkata are doing sluggish business after the state government allowed the outlets to remain open for four hours during the lockdown period.

