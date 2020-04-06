Probe COVID-19 group's travel across states: Maha minister

Maharashtra minister and LaturCity MLA Amit Deshmukh on Monday demanded an inquiry into howa group of people managed to reach his district from Haryanadespite the borders being sealed in view of the lockdown forthe coronavirus outbreak

Eight of 12 Andhra Pradesh residents, who took shelterin a mosque in Nilanga in Latur, over 290 kilometres fromhere, after coming from from Ferozepur Jhirka in Haryana,tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday

"These 12 people crossed several states and somedistricts in Maharashtra," Deshmukh said, and demanded thatthe state home department institute a probe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

