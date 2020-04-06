Maha COVID-19 death toll rises to 52

Maha COVID-19 death toll rises to 52PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-04-2020 20:19 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 20:19 IST
Seven more people died of COVID-19in Maharashtra on Monday, taking the total toll so far to 52,a Health official said
While four of the seven deaths were reported fromMumbai, rest are from Navi Mumbai, Thane and Vasai, he said,adding that most of them had a foreign travel history
The also had co-morbidities such as diabetes orhypertension.
