Maharashtra: Man tests positive, Nashik COVID-19 count now 2

The COVID-19 count in Nashik in Maharashtra reached two after a 44-year-old man who came here from Delhi tested positive for the novel coronavirus, said Collector Suraj Mandhare on Monday. Contact tracing in this connection has begun, he added.

The man, a resident of Manohar Nagar here, had gone to Agra in Uttar Pradesh in connetion with some railway contarct work, officials said. "He was admitted in civic-run Zakir Hussain Hospital on April 4 and his report came in today," an official said.

Collector Mandhare asked people who have come from coronavirus-affected areas and those who have come in contact with such persons to inform local authorities so that the spread of infection can be stopped. Meanwhile, 13 people were admitted in the district on Monday for suspected exposure to the coronavirus.

Officials said 24 people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Nizamuddin in Delhi last month are in quarantine in Tapovan area here..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.