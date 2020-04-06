Left Menu
Eateries closed, cooks join community kitchen to prepare meals

06-04-2020
Rajesh Shah lives by the adage 'Service to mankind is service to God'. A religious man, he cooked food for hundreds every day at a roadside eatery here, until the lockdown came into force. With his employer having downed shutters, Shah has registered himself with a community kitchen, where he cooks meal for essential service providers. Much like him, several cooks and restaurant helpers have also joined community kitchens across the city to feed the destitute and those engaged in emergency services, amid the growing COVID-19 crisis.

Shah, a resident of Bihar's Gaya district, was approached by a local club in Kankurgachi area for preparing lunch of 100-odd policemen, civic volunteers and group-D staff of a nearby state hospital. "After living in Kolkata for around 10 years, I can now cook all Bengali delicacies, including egg curry, chicken curry and khichri. I have two assistants to help me with grocery shopping and distribution. I am happy that I could be of some help," the 40-year-old said.

Ranjit Dey, a member of the club that runs the kitchen, said Shah has refused to take any money for his service. "We are glad that he is agreed to help. He hasn't charged a penny for his job," Dey said. A similar initiative in the city's Burrabazar area has also met with success, thanks to Shibu, a teenager employed with Basanta Hotel in the BBD Bagh area.

He had been whipping up vegetarian dishes for the homeless and daily wagers at a community kitchen run by an NGO for the past 11 days. "This is a new experience for me, and I am cherishing it. Also, I no longer have to worry about my meals and expenses as the NGO takes good care of me," the Midnapore resident said.

The story is no different for 20-year-old Bachcha, who is employed at an eatery in Sodepur, on the outskirts of the city. He is fairly popular for his fish curry among the auto drivers in the area. A spokesperson at Prantik, an organisation that runs a local canteen, said Bachcha cooks food for 100 people every day, with help from one or two more persons.

"He is doing a great job...He takes all safety precautions while cooking," the spokesperson said. In another noble initiative, Anisha Paul, a student at Presidency University here, distributes home-cooked food among pavement dwellers.

"I have asked my friends to join me in the initiative. Two days ago, I distributed food in the Park Street area.

Tomorrow, I will be visiting another area with food. We must all chip in," she said..

