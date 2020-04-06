Left Menu
Coronavirus cases in U'khand rise to 31

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2020 21:05 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 20:53 IST
Coronavirus cases in U'khand rise to 31
Five more people tested positive for coronavirus in Uttarakhand on Monday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 31. Four cases were reported from Dehradun and one from Almora, officials at the COVID-19 control room here said.

Four people who tested positive for coronavirus in Dehradun had come in contact with members of Tablighi Jamaat who returned from Nizamuddin Markaz via Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, it said. The state has seen a sudden rise in coronavirus cases with 24 people testing positive in a span of five days. Three tested positive on Thursday night, six on Friday and as many on Saturday followed by four more on Sunday and five on Monday. The first positive case in Uttarakhand was reported on March 15 and till April 1 there were only seven positive cases in the state.

Control room sources here said 176 people are in isolation at hospitals whereas 18,798 are quarantined at home or other places. However, five coronavirus patients have also been cured and discharged from the hospital.

