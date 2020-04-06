45 Maha COVID-19 deaths: 78 pc had comorbidities, says report

Primary analysis of the 45 COVID-19 deaths in Maharashtra till Sunday evening showed that theminimum age of 60 per cent of the deceased was 61 years, and78 per cent had ailments like diabetes, hypertension amongothers, state health department officials said

The analytical report was based on the age, gender andhealth conditions of the 45 people who died of the infectionin the state, they added

"Sixty per cent of the deceased were 61 or above,while 78 per cent had ailments like diabetes, hypertension andother serious diseases. People with these ailments are most atrisk from this infection. We found that 73 per cent of thedeceased were male," an official said.