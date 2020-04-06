Take stern action against those trying to communalise COVID-19

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday asked the state police to take stern action against those trying to communalise the coronavirus outbreak. The chief minister issued the instruction while reviewing the law and order situation in the context of COVID-19, said state government's spokesperson on COVID-19, Subroto Bagchi.

"Communal mindset is dangerous than the virus. There is no place for people trying to create communal discord over the COVID-19 situation," Patnaik was quoted as saying by Bagchi. Asserting that Odisha has been a land of communal harmony for centuries, Patnaik said that Sala Beg has been one of the greatest devotees of Lord Jagannath.

The chief minister appealed to the people to strictly observe the lockdown. "Let us stay in our homes and observe social distancing to honour the policemen who have sacrificed their personal and family life," Patnaik said.

Meanwhile, 249 cases were registered for violation of different regulations and guidelines related to COVID-19, a police officer said. Of the 249 cases, 233 were registered for violation of lockdown, five for rumour mongering and 11 for other issues, he said, adding that 427 people were arrested.

Twenty nine shopkeepers were arrested in Bhadrak town for defying social distancing norms, the officer said. The Commissionerate of Police seized 2,000 vehicles, mostly two-wheelers, for violation of social distancing norms, he added.

