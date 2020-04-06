COVID-19 positive man dies in Rajasthan's Kota

A 60-year-old coronavirus positive man died at the state-run MBS Hospital in Kota even as Rajasthan recorded 35 more cases of the virus, an official said on Monday. The virus has so far claimed six lives in the state and infected 274 people. However, officials maintain that those who died were also suffering from other ailments.

Of the 35 patients, nine are family members of the deceased while five were linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi’s Nizamuddin. Additional Chief Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said the 60-year-old man had no travel history but some people in his locality had attended the Jamaat event last month, "He was admitted to the hospital on Sunday and died late night," he added.

Of the total positive cases, 100 have been reported from Jaipur alone, followed by Bhilwara (27), Jhunjhunu (23), Tonk (20), Jodhpur (21), Bikaner (11), Kota and Churu (10 each), Dausa (6), Ajmer, Alwar, Bharatpur and Dungarpur (5 each), Udaipur (4), Pratapgarh, Pali and Banswara (2 each) and one each in Jaisalmer, Sikar, Dholpur, Nagaur and Karauli. To tackle the virus outbreak, Medical and Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma on Monday directed officials to complete the process for the recruitment of nurses as soon as possible.

He gave instructions to complete the documentation verification of the candidates at the earliest..

