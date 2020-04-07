Maha: Fire breaks out at godown in Bhiwandi, fire tenders on spot
ANI | Bhiwandi (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-04-2020 03:17 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 03:17 IST
Fire tenders have reached the spot to douse the flames and no casualties have been reported.
Meanwhile, the fire fighting operation is underway. (ANI)
