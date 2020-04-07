Pak violates ceasefire in J-K's Mankote sector
Pakistan on Tuesday initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Mankote sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.ANI | Poonch (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 07-04-2020 08:59 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 08:59 IST
Pakistan on Tuesday initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Mankote sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. The ceasefire took place at around 7:40 am.
The Indian Army is retaliating and further details are awaited. On Sunday, three Pakistani soldiers were critically injured when the Indian Army retaliated to ceasefire violations in Poonch district, according to sources in the Indian Army. (ANI)
