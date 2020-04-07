Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maharashtra: FIR against 150 Tablighi Jamaat attendees for violating quarantine, preventive orders

An FIR has been registered against 150 people, associated with Delhi's Tablighi Jamaat, here at Azad Maidan police station for violating quarantine and official preventive orders, police said.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-04-2020 13:49 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 13:49 IST
Maharashtra: FIR against 150 Tablighi Jamaat attendees for violating quarantine, preventive orders
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

An FIR has been registered against 150 people, associated with Delhi's Tablighi Jamaat, here at Azad Maidan police station for violating quarantine and official preventive orders, police said. The FIR has been lodged under Sections 271 and 188 of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"FIR registered against 150 people of Tablighi Jamaat at Azad Maidan police station for violating quarantine orders (IPC Section 271) and violating govt official preventive order (IPC Section 188). FIR also registered under IPC Section 269, besides the earlier two sections of 271 and 188," the police said. The Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi has emerged as a hotspot for COVID-19 after several positive cases from across India were linked to the gathering including deaths in Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Telangana.

23 more COVID-19 cases were reported from Maharashtra on Tuesday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 891.With an increase of 354 COVID-19 cases, India's tally of total positive cases rose to 4,421, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday. Out of the 4,421 cases, 3,981 are active cases while 325 cases have been cured or discharged and one migrated. The total death toll stands at 114. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden nabs endorsement of prominent black lawmaker John Lewis

U.S. Representative John Lewis of Georgia endorsed Joe Bidens presidential campaign on Tuesday, giving the Democrats bid further support among the partys black leadership.Joe Biden has no delusion about this nations past, but he knows who w...

Copper futures climb on fresh bets

Copper prices on Tuesday traded up 2.29 per cent at Rs 388.80 per kg in futures market on the back of pick-up in spot demand. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for delivery in April traded higher by Rs 8.70, or 2.29 per cent...

MRPL reduces production of diesel, petrol

With the number of vehicles on roads falling sharply in the lockdown period due to the coronavirus spread, the public sector Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited MRPL has cut down production of petrol and diesel by half. The demand...

COVID-19: 42 arrested in UP for attacking police team for enforcing lockdown

An FIR was registered against 150 people for allegedly attacking a police team trying to enforce lockdown in Izatnagar area here, police said on Tuesday. Forty-two people were arrested in this connection, out of which three women were rel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020