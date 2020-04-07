Man arrested for posting objectionable comments on social media in Uttarakhand

The police have arrested a man here for allegedly posting objectionable comments on the social media and spreading rumour through the platform, officials said on Tuesday. Virendra Singh, a resident of Silori Narayanbagad village, was arrested on Monday for posting an objectionable comment about the Tablighi Jamaat on the social media with an intention to disrupt social amity, Tharali police station SHO Subhash Jakhmola said

The mobile phone used for the purpose has also been seized, he said

Singh has been booked under sections of the IPC and IT Act, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

