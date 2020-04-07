Ready to serve any number of cases: Telangana Health Minister after inspecting COVID-19 hospitals

Telangana Health Minister Etela Rajender and Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA & UD) Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday visited 22 medical colleges and hospitals designated for treating COVID-19 patients. The ministers also inspected the new coronavirus hospital at Gachibowli.

"We are ready to serve any number of COVID-19 positive patients, and a coronavirus hospital with 1500 beds is ready to serve at Gachibowli. This shows the commitment of our government and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao," Rajender tweeted. India's tally of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 4,421, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday.

Telangana has so far reported 321 positive cases, including 7 deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

